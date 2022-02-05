The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual book club presentation with Minnesota State Geologist Henry Thorleifson on discussion Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free. The presentation will coincide with the DCHS Book Club’s featured book, “Minnesota Geologist: The Life of Newton Horace Winchell,” by Sue Leaf.
While registration for this event is free, donations are encouraged. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. No account is required to view the presentation once the link is received. Contact the Lawshe Museum at 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org/events to reserve a spot.
At age 25, Newton Horace Winchell was a young geologist tasked with heading the Minnesota Geological and Natural History Survey. Winchell went on to chart the prehistory of the region, its era of inland seas, volcanic activity and its several ice ages. Since that time, the job and position of Minnesota’s state geologist has changed. Henry Thorleifson is the current state geologist and he will present on the impact of Winchell, as well as the many changes that have taken place since Winchell’s time in the same role he now holds.
Founded in 1939, DCHS preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site -- as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
