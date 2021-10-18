The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual genealogy presentation “French-Canadian Family Connections” by Paula Stuart-Warren on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Those who have an ancestor from a Great Lakes state or province, it’s likely there are French-Canadian family connections. Participants will learn about the general history of the people, the records created, the books and online resources, the repositories and maybe even, meet some new cousins.
Stuart-Warren is an internationally recognized genealogical educator, researcher and consultant based in the St. Paul area. She focuses on unusual resources, manuscripts, methodology and analyzing records. She is a longtime course coordinator and instructor for the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy and the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh.
The presentation is offered to the public free of charge. To register, visit dakotahistory.org/events.
Registration is required to receive the meeting room invite and passcode. While the event is offered free of charge, donations are encouraged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.