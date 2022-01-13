“Hindsight is 2020,” a reflection of 2020 as portrayed by Minnesota artists, is on exhibit Tuesdays, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Fridays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Art Works, 3795 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.
The exhibition runs through Jan. 21 and covers everything from people learning a new medium bringing them joy, to personal struggles with COVID-19, and an overview of the losses caused by the pandemic. Tours at other times can be arranged by appointment at admin@artworkseagan.org.
All Makers, 2D, 3D, literary and performance artists are encouraged to apply for Art Works’ 2022 exhibit series. More information about how to apply is online at awe.mn/events/gallery.
The next upcoming application deadline is March 11 for the April 1-22 exhibit “What Were You Wearing – a Response.”
This one-month exhibit runs concurrently with “What Were You Wearing,” a project by 360 Communities that focuses on dispelling myths about sexual assault.
This exhibit invites artists to respond to their cultural experience with sexual assault, violence, sexual harassment, power and myth, and perhaps the road to survival and healing.
Works can include writing, drawings, or anything that the artist feels will contribute to a greater community understanding and accountability for how assault is discussed, presumed, and dismissed in society. The work will need to be entered with personal contact information, but the work may be 100% anonymous or under an artist pseudonym when displayed in the gallery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.