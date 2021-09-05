Perhaps the greatest country music super group in history, the Highwaymen traveled the world performing country music to millions of fans.
The Highwayman Life – Musical Tribute will be performed Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. in the Masquerade Dance Theater at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville.
The tribute will cover music such as “Ring of Fire” and “On the Road Again” from Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash during this 90-minute country music tribute.
Tickets are on sale for $43 and $33 (additional fees may apply) at the John and Betty Adamich Box Office, open Wednesdays from 12-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets also available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
