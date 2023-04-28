Motorists traveling on Highway 52 started experiencing lane closures between Rosemount and Hampton beginning Wednesday, April 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

Beginning April 26, the contractor moved Highway 52 traffic into a single lane in the right lane from Highway 55 in Rosemount to south of Highway 50 near Hampton, as crews set cones and striped the road to prepare for this year’s construction on Highway 52.

