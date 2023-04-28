Motorists traveling on Highway 52 started experiencing lane closures between Rosemount and Hampton beginning Wednesday, April 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Beginning April 26, the contractor moved Highway 52 traffic into a single lane in the right lane from Highway 55 in Rosemount to south of Highway 50 near Hampton, as crews set cones and striped the road to prepare for this year’s construction on Highway 52.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 1, the contractor will move Highway 52 traffic into a single lane in a head-to-head configuration on the southbound side of the road, from Highway 55 in Rosemount to south of Highway 50 near Hampton, as crews repave the road with concrete.
When traffic is in a single lane in each direction on the southbound side, the use of left turns will be prohibited everywhere in the work zones. Access to and from roads and driveways will be limited to right-in and right-out movements only. The restriction during construction is to reduce abrupt speed changes that contribute to crashes.
The following ramps to northbound Highway 52 will also be closed and detoured:
- County Road 42
- Highway 50
These lane closures are needed as crews begin construction for the 2023-2024 project to resurface Highway 52 between County Road 42 in Rosemount and County Road 86 in Hampton Township.
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
- Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
