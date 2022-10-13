Motorists will encounter a one-day closure and a detour on Highway 3 between 190th Street and Highway 50 beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 as crews apply a sealcoat to the bridge.

All businesses and residences will be accessible during the closure. However, motorists should follow the signed detour using County Road 50/Elm Street, Pilot Knob Road and 190th Street.

