Students and teachers at Sonnet Montessori in Lakeville hosted a High Tea on March 3, in honor of Montessori Education Week, with special guests Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier, Police Chief Brad Paulson and City Administrator Justin Miller. Lakeville Chamber of Commerce President Krista Jech and Greg Steenson of St. Catherine’s University also joined them. Students enjoyed story time with the guests and prepared and served them tea and cucumber sandwiches. Teatime is a tradition in Montessori education, as it is an opportunity for children to practice the practical life and etiquette (“grace and courtesy”) skills they have been learning in the classroom. It is also an opportunity to build their confidence, as they show off their growing independence and take pride in introducing guests to their classroom environment. Sonnet Montessori reopened under new ownership in January 2022 and CEO Jessica Johnsen, and COO Kylie Schrader said they are excited to share their new vision to “put good humans into the world and leave the world better than we found it.” Sonnet is a holistic program that focuses on social and emotional development as well as the physical and cognitive development of the child. To schedule a visit or obtain information, contact the school online at www.sonnetschool.com.
