A career mentorship program for a Lakeville North High School class is continuing, as the Lakeville Area School District has moved to online distance learning. Instead of meeting their mentors in person, the students are practicing their pen pal skills by staying connected with their mentors through email.
This was the first year of the mentorship program in Molly Thorson (math) and Brad Pike’s (technical education) Geometry of Design and Engineering class. The two-hour block class for ninth-graders and sophomores is co-taught and helps students understand the “why” of geometry and how it is used in real world careers. In the past students have used what they learned to build mini golf courses, balsa wood bridges, balloon-powered cars and more.
Thorson and Pike worked with Cindy Nolan, the district’s Career Pathways voordinator, to create a mentorship within their class to give students access to career professionals, build career skills, and tie geometry together with real jobs. With the help of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce, mentors from seven career fields stepped up to work with the students.
The class was able to have three of their five planned meetings with these mentors before distance learning began. To overcome the challenge and still be able to connect with their mentors, the class had an email etiquette lesson. Students researched how to write a professional email, which was a first for many of them. Using what they learned, the students wrote a practice email to Thorson and Pike and received feedback. They then emailed their mentors and asked questions about how professional emails look in their respective fields.
“It helps so much to talk to someone who is actually working a job in a field that you are interested in. It is super informative to hear the path that they took to get to where they are and what they would recommend when it comes to schooling and job applications,” said student Macie LaMere.
“I feel like I have gained some valuable stuff, like the email advice is very good. I would also say the questions we asked are good such as, ‘what do you do in a normal day?’ That gives us an idea of how much work a job will have,” said student Sam Purdy.
“The students were very prepared during each session, including the distance learning session that I was a part of,” said Nick Thorson from Thorson Homes,.
“I think it is very important to have classes like this for high school-aged kids. As someone who runs a business in the trades industry, finding young people to work and know a little about what to expect is an enormous challenge. It is important for young people to know about the career options that this class is based on,” Thorson said.
Thorson and Pike plan to hold the mentorship again next year. Thorson said she also plans to include the email etiquette lesson, which was not a major part of the original outline.
The overall mentorship plan had students working with their mentors to learn about pathways mentors took to their careers, skills needed for careers, workplace etiquette, mistakes they learned from, how to handle the job search, networking, reviewing resumes and cover letters and interviewing skills.
Lakeville Area Schools and Lakeville North High School officials said they are grateful for the representatives from the seven businesses and organizations who are serving as mentors. They are an example of community connectedness and business partnerships with the district, they said.
The mentors and the career paths they represent are:
Mark Booth, financial advisor, Morgan Planning Group – business
Kelvin Borchardt, Hearthside Foods – manufacturing
Jason Viana, The Open Door (nonprofit organization) – human services
Zach Johnson, city of Lakeville Eengineer – engineering
Officer Corey Maus, Lakeville Police Department – law and public safety
Don Seiler, owner Lakeville Brewing – entrepreneurship
Nick Thorson, Thorson Homes – architecture and construction
