The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department posted this photo on June 23 to its Twitter account of a boat that was dumped off the side of 180th Street, west of Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township around 4:30 a.m. June 22. The boat has 1999 Michigan registration. “We are looking for any information leading to the person or persons responsible” for this, the Sheriff’s Office said. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 651-438-4700 or go online to https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/LawJustice/Tips/Pages/default.aspx.
High and dry in Dakota County
- Photo from Dakota County Sheriff’s Department Twitter
-
- Updated
- 0
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Former Cambridge business owner indicted by grand jury for first-degree murder
- Former Anoka Middle School staffer accused of sexually assaulting student
- Gerry Dale Pomrenke
- Metcalf debate is joined
- A Fourth to remember
- Authorities ID man who died during Andover standoff
- 2 residential developments planned in Anoka
- Monti math teachers have combined career of 70 years: Rick Bigelow and Randy Stoick say goodbye to teaching
- Champlin theater adds drive-in screen
- School district faces criticism for past blackface incidents
Images
Videos
Commented
- A complete failure of basic government (5)
- West fails to acknowledge what happened to George Floyd, human being (3)
- West Words had it right, not wrong (3)
- Anoka County sheriff says Minneapolis must 'live with the consequences' if it disbands Police Department (2)
- Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)
- Letter: Emmer is part of the problem (1)
- Anoka County 2020 primary races set (1)
- City of Monticello Highlights Local Efforts in Race Equity (1)
- Valerie Susan (Johnson) Quiel (1)
- Column: We could be the next George Floyd (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.