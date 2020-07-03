gen whose boat.jpeg

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department posted this photo on June 23 to its Twitter account of a boat that was dumped off the side of 180th Street, west of Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township around 4:30 a.m. June 22. The boat has 1999 Michigan registration. “We are looking for any information leading to the person or persons responsible” for this, the Sheriff’s Office said. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 651-438-4700 or go online to https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/LawJustice/Tips/Pages/default.aspx.

