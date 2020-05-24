For the past 31 years, Peter Fischer and Liza Robson and their father, Math Fischer, before them have, hosted the annual Math Fischer Memorial Boy Scout Breakfast. Peter Fischer and Liza Robson are devoted supporters and promoters of the annual event named in memory of their father.
The funds raised from the breakfast are important for the continued support of over 54,000 area boys and girls in Northern Star Scouting. Everyone familiar with the Math Fischer breakfast appreciates the family’s 31 years of involvement with the annual fundraiser to support Scouts. This makes Scouting available for many young people in our area. Their financial support and continued dedication to the breakfast has been exceptional.
Over the past many years the breakfast has raised thousands of dollars to support Scouting, and this has resulted in developing many young leaders. Peter and Liza continue to make it possible for our Scouts to be Prepared For Life. Peter and Liza are “Heroes for Youth.”
Beginning in December 2019 until early April 2020 the committee made plans for the fundraiser to be held on April 7. St. Paul Saints owner Mike Veeck was to be the guest speaker. Invitations were mailed to prospective donors.
Due to health concerns because of the coronavirus, it became necessary to cancel the breakfast at the Valleywood Golf Course. The need was still there to help area Scouts.
Jim Friend and Liza Robson, together with the committee members, decided to pursue donations through personal phone calls, letters and emails. This was accomplished without physical contact. Over 58 individuals and area businesses answered the call and donated to the fundraiser.
With matching funds on new donations from Liza Robson and Peter Fischer of AVR Inc., $26,000 was raised. This will help our young people greatly. At the 2019 Math Fischer Memorial Boy Scout Breakfast $35,000 was raised. While the committee was not able to match last year’s donations, the $26,000 was considered a huge success.
Peter and Liza are to be honored for their vision and dedication to our community and future young leaders in Scouting. They are to be commended for their efforts to grow the breakfast. They are working again on lining up Veeck as the 2021 speaker. Liza says he will be exciting.
The 54,000 young people involved in Scouting in the Northern Star Council are appreciative of the opportunity afforded to them by Peter Fischer and Liza Robson. So many in this area are thankful that Peter and Liza have continued in the footsteps of their father.
Math Fischer was involved in fundraising for the Boy Scouts for many years prior to his passing in 2000. Math Fischer would be very proud of how his son and daughter have continued his philanthropic work – a tribute to them and the memory of their father. Liza and Peter are so appreciative of the community support.
“The stronger we build our youth, the better our society is; Scouting helps you be a stronger, more moral, more conscious, better person all-around,” Liza said.
On behalf of the breakfast leadership and committee members we thank Liza and Peter for being our “Heroes For Youth.”
Your friends on the 2019-2020 committee include Jim Friend of Old National Bank; Melissa Loftin, development director of Northern Star Scouting; Jon Rechtzigel, Apple Valley Police Chief; Robert Hannah Sr., retired Scouting executive; Thomas Roback, Sterling State Bank; William D. Tschohl, United Health; Jacob Stonesifer, Northern Star Council development director; Chris Gerlach, Dakota County commissioner; Robert Elliott, Scouting volunteer and myself.
I hope others will follow the example of our “Heroes For Youth.” The support of Scouting has the power to inspire youth to learn, to explore and to dream. Now more than ever, the cause for self-reliant, responsible, confident children in the community needs support. One’s gift will make a serious difference. We all can be Heroes for Youth.
To support Scouting contact Melissa Loftin, development director at Northern Star Scouting, at 612-756-9787 or mloftin@northernstar.org. Checks can be made out to Northern Star Scouting with “Math Fischer Breakfast” in the memo and mailed to Northern Star Scouting, 6202 Bloomington Road, Fort Snelling, MN 55111.
William H. Tschohl is a committee member of the Math Fisher Memorial Boy Scout Breakfast. He is at billtschohl@gmail.com. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
