Gable Steveson honored in Apple Valley, where his wrestling career shifted into overdrive
Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson on Thursday returned to the Apple Valley High School gym for a welcome-home celebration. If somebody else gets a chance to do the same thing in a few years, Steveson said his work will be complete.
“You see the support system we have. We’ve got the support of the teachers, got the support from everybody. Everybody shows love,” Steveson said following a pep rally in his honor arranged by the high school, ISD 196 and the city of Apple Valley. “For me to come back to Apple Valley and see the home colors – I haven’t been back here in years. You guys saw how I came in and everybody cheered. It’s really cool, and hopefully one of these kids will be inspired by this moment and in four years someone else will be up here.”
The city designated Thursday as Gable Steveson Day and the 2018 AVHS graduate received a proclamation from Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw. City council members, former Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland (now a Dakota County Commissioner), and many of Steveson’s former teachers and coaches attended. But the stands were filled with students, and those were the people Steveson wanted to reach with his message.
“I just want to inspire them,” he said. “I was in the same place as them three or four years ago. It’s crazy for me to come back here and have a Gable Steveson Day. I was sitting in the stands doing Apple Valley chants back in (2018).”
On the morning of Aug. 6, Steveson made a stunning comeback against No. 1-ranked Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the 125-kilogram freestyle finals at the Tokyo Olympics. Petriashvili held a three-point lead with 13 seconds remaining, seemingly an impossible hill for Steveson to climb. But he took down Petriashvili twice, the second time with less than one second remaining, to win the gold medal. At 21, he is the youngest gold medalist in the 125 kg division.
“In 13 seconds, your life can change forever,” he said.
Steveson did not lose a match in 2021, winning an NCAA championship for the University of Minnesota, and taking first at the U.S. Olympic Trials and Pan-American Games before winning the Olympic gold.
His coaches at Apple Valley considered him to be a generational talent, and his high school results back it up. He was 212-3 as a high school wrestler and won four state championships. He closed his high school career with a 173-match winning streak. Twice during Steveson’s career at Apple Valley, Eagles wrestling coach Josh Barlage recalled, he took the mat needing to win his match to win a state championship for his team. Each time he pinned his opponent in less than one minute.
Going to the Olympics is something Steveson said he always wanted but couldn’t take for granted. “Making the Olympic team was something special,” he said. “Not a lot of guys get to go. For me to be there was a blessing, but for me to win the gold, I can’t describe the moment.”
After returning from Tokyo, Steveson expressed a desire to relax and take his time reviewing his options. He said he’s been contacted by several NFL teams, which is “weird because I’ve never played football in my life,” he said.
Returning to the University of Minnesota, where he has one year of wrestling eligibility remaining, is an option particularly now that Steveson can monetize his name, image and likeness under new NCAA rules. He has considered a career in mixed martial arts, where wrestlers have competed successfully.
But he’s also had a long-standing fascination with World Wrestling Entertainment. He’s been in contact with WWE executives, including the organization’s chairman, Vince McMahon. It’s also worth noting that WWE recently signed Steveson’s brother Bobby, a state high school champion at Apple Valley and former University of Minnesota wrestler.
Gable Steveson said Thursday he will announce a decision on his future shortly. “Probably in the next week, week and a half. It’s not fully done, but I can say it’s 90 percent done,” he said.
