Heritage Lutheran Church will have its 46th Annual Bazaar and Bistro on Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the church at 13401 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley.
The event will feature a bake sale and lefse-making on site. On offer will be Christmas gifts from decorations to cookie gift boxes, soup mixes, vintage treasures, embroidered dish towels, and children’s items. The vintage treasures look to be especially plentiful this year.
People can order lefse and cookie boxes ahead by going to the website heritagelutheran.org or order from its Facebook page. Orders will be taken through Nov. 13.
The bistro will be offering hot soups such as tomato basil, chicken wild rice, chicken noodle, broccoli cheese, carrot soup and chili.
People are encouraged to enjoy lunch and complete their Christmas shopping early.
More information is at 952-431-6225.
