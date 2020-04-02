The Heritage Center in Lakeville will be closed through Friday, May 1.
“This is sad news for us, but we are hoping together we can keep the virus from spreading,” said Renee Brekken, Lakeville Area Active Adults coordinator, in an email to members. “We plan on keeping (people) updated via email with any new information we have regarding the Lakeville Heritage Center and our area’s senior citizens.”
Updates are at LakevilleMN.gov or Lakeville-HeritageCenter.com.
Brekken said that in speaking to some of the Active Adults members, she has heard some great tips regarding spending more time at home than normal.
She said here is what is working for some:
• Establish a routine for each day at home.
• Watch the news just once in the morning and once in the evening.
• Spend time each day stretching, exercising and walking – don’t skip a single day.
• Talk with family and friends on the phone.
• Pick a home project to work on
She said if people have more tips, they can email them to her at rbrekken@lakevillemn.gov.
Brekken said some online resources for keeping a mind and body active include:
• Exercise at Home (National Institute on Aging) videos and exercise instructions https://go4life.nia.nih.gov/exercises/
• Walk at Home with Leslie Sansone (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl6ZdslZz2Zj-34bMJFPbg
• Get Fit at Home with SparkPeople (sign up for free) https://www.sparkpeople.com/
• Tai Chi - chi/qigong https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxcNBejxlzs&t=71s
• Jigsaw Puzzles www.jigzone.com
• Crossword Puzzles www.bestcrosswords.com
• Minneapolis Institute of Art https://collections.artsmia.org/map
She also noted that grocery stores are offering online ordering. Various services are available on pickup, delivery and minimum orders.
• Cub Foods https://www.cub.com/online-ordering.html
• Target https://www.target.com/c/shipt/-/N-t4bob?lnk=Tryitfreefor4we&Nao=0
• Hy-Vee https://www.hy-vee.com/shop/
• Walmart https://grocery.walmart.com/?adid=1500000000000039636430&veh=wmt
“Time alone gets long,” Brekken said. “Not everyone has family and friends around, has access to the internet, can drive. If you have a serious need or you are concerned about someone else, please call 952-985-4620 or email.”
For those living at Crossroads Commons, Main Street Manor, Fairfield Terrace, Winsor Plaza and Argonne Hills: Until further notice, DARTS LOOP bus capacity is one rider per trip. Instead of scheduled stops, riders must call to schedule a pickup. Drivers will take the rider directly to their destination and set a return time. Call DARTS at 651-455-1560 for more information or to schedule a ride. Dispatchers are available 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. This service is available Thursdays in Lakeville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.