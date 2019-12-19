To the editor:
I’m sure many readers have their eyes fixed on the New Year — and a new decade — as a much-needed fresh start. Those of us involved with Lakeville’s business community, however, are focused on the beginning of the year for a different, discouraging reason. When the calendar turns to Jan. 1, the Health Insurance Tax (HIT) will be in effect once again.
According to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services, this tax contributed to a 15.3 percent increase in the net cost of private health insurance in 2018.
The HIT will be crippling for small businesses like those in Lakeville’s historic downtown and our industrial and high-tech business parks. Among small businesses nationwide, 88 percent purchase health coverage for their employees in the fully insured marketplace where the tax is assessed. The cost is passed along in the form of higher premiums, and worse yet, the HIT is indexed on premium trends, so prices will increase every year.
New businesses open each month in Lakeville. These businesses provide job opportunities for our community members and strengthen our local economy. But with a tax like the HIT, small business development will be hindered substantially.
Congress still has a few days left to do something. Lawmakers have twice before voted on a bipartisan basis to suspend the HIT and provided relief for small-business owners and consumers. House Rule 1398, the Health Insurance Tax Relief Act of 2019, is an opportunity to do so for an additional year and extend relief into 2020 and beyond.
Luke Hellier
Lakeville City Council member
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.