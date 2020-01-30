To the editor:
It is estimated that 795 million people are affected by world hunger and local residents are some of them.
Although some people say world hunger does not affect them, they need to increase their awareness of the problem of world hunger because a significant part of the world’s population is hungry, many of these people are children.
According to the New York Times, “You can see in various parts of the world reductions in hunger by official measures and statistics and it’s great to see but we still face over 800 million people hungry every day.” This shows that there are a lot of people who go hungry around the world, and a lot of them are children.
As reported by the Food Aid Foundation, “Poor nutrition causes nearly half (45 percent) of deaths in children under 5 – 3.1 million children each year.” This tells us that when children are affected by world hunger sadly they pass away, and no one wants that.
I want people to contribute to local food drives, and for teens and kids to contribute to food drives at their school. I would also want families to go to Feed My Starving Children, whose main goal is to provide food for children in need.
Paisley Long
Burnsville
