Dakota County residents who can’t pay their housing and utility costs due to income loss related to the coronavirus pandemic may qualify for the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program. The program helps eligible residents to pay rent, mortgage, utilities or other housing-related expenses.

Housing assistance applicants must:

• Have income at or below 30 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

• Have an eligible expense since March 1, 2020, that is past due.

• Be unable to make one or more payments owed because of unemployment, illness or another COVID-19 issue.

Dakota County staff will review applications to verify eligibility and make payments on behalf of qualifying households.

To apply, call 211 or 651-291-0211, or text “MNRENT” or “MNHOME” to 898-211. The 211 helpline has multilingual staff available 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday–Friday.

For more information, visit www.211unitedway.org.

