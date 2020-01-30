Lakeville City Council Member Luke Hellier announced his campaign for a second term on Sunday.
Hellier was first elected in 2016.
“I love Lakeville. It’s the greatest city in Minnesota, and it has been an honor serving our community the last three years on the council,” Hellier said in a press release.
Hellier said he plans to continue efforts to transform local government to be more transparent and accessible while enacting reforms for more efficient and effective government to benefit taxpayers.
“It’s important to treat the money we collect in property taxes respectfully,” Hellier said. “To me this means balancing spending needs and treat the city’s budget in the same way I make spending decisions for my family.”
Since being elected, Hellier said he has voted to streamline city operations and support the sound fiscal policy that has allowed Lakeville to have the lowest property tax rate in Dakota County. With responsible budgeting, the city has also undertaken significant infrastructure and road projects supported by Hellier.
“Public safety will continue to be my top priority if re-elected,” he said. “I’m proud to have supported an increase in our police force each year and supporting the addition of body worn cameras for our officers. These efforts will continue to make Lakeville the number one place to live.”
Since Hellier took office, Lakeville has been a regional leader in growth with over 400 new homes built each year. The growth not only increases the overall tax base for the city, it’s an acknowledgement that Lakeville is attracting new residents eager to be a part of what the community has to offer. Furthermore, the city has seen very strong commercial and business growth. Unemployment is also well below the state average at 2.3 percent.
Since 2016 over 1,000 jobs have been created in the city. Three new restaurants, five medical offices, one childcare center, and a church opened in 2019 alone.
“As our community continues to grow at a rapid pace, I will ensure that Lakeville is a community we are proud to call home,” Hellier said. “It’s an honor to serve Lakeville. It’s a great way to show my kids how to use your talents and passions to give back to your community. I want to continue to work together to ensure Lakeville is a great place to raise a family, start a business, or to retire with the highest standard of living.”
Hellier attended Lake Marion Elementary School, Kenwood Trail Junior High School, and is a graduate of Lakeville High School.
He previously served on the Dakota County Planning Commission and District 194 Long Term Facilities Planning Committee.
He’s also volunteers with the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation.
Hellier works for a public relations firm in Minneapolis and lives near Crystal Lake with his wife, Josi, and children Betty, Annie, and Walter. The Helliers attend Family of Christ Lutheran Church.
For more information visit www.votelukehellier.com.
