Lakeville City Council Member Luke Hellier will run unopposed for mayor this fall, while the race for two open council seats will be contended for by five candidates, including the two incumbents.
Council members Joshua Lee and Michelle Volk filed for reelection to the council by the Tuesday, Aug. 16, deadline. The three other candidates are Abdi Abdulle, Hesham (Sham) Shaaban Abdel Khalek, and Richard Henderson – the latter two have previously run for city positions.
The winners of the two seats available in the Nov. 8 election will serve four-year terms.
Hellier announced he would be a candidate for the mayor’s office in March after Mayor Doug Anderson said he would not be seeking reelection. At the time, Anderson endorsed Hellier for mayor in 2022.
Hellier was elected to City Council in 2016 and is currently in the middle of his second term.
He attended Lake Marion Elementary School, Kenwood Trail Junior High School, and is a graduate of Lakeville High School. Hellier previously served on the Dakota County Planning Commission and School District 194 Long Term Facilities Planning Committee. He’s also a volunteer with the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation.
Hellier works for a public relations firm in Minneapolis and lives near Crystal Lake with his wife, Josi, and children Betty, Annie, and Walter.
More information on the City Council candidates will be in a future edition.
