Lakeville City Council Member Luke Hellier announced on Monday his campaign for Lakeville mayor. Hellier was elected to City Council in 2016 and is currently in the middle of his second term.
Hellier plans to continue efforts to responsibly manage Lakeville’s growth and assist in continued recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am proud of how Lakeville – including its staff and leadership – weathered the storms of the last years which have fundamentally changed the ways Lakeville families rely on their community,” Hellier said in a press release. “They spend more time in their neighborhoods, eat and shop here more consistently, and depend on our parks and services in new ways. Our businesses face new challenges in response to COVID. We have deepened our conviction that police and fire are essential to the care of our entire community. Residents today expect more from their public servants and I plan to continue to lead on these issues to move Lakeville forward.”
As Lakeville has grown to the largest city in Dakota County and ninth largest in the state, Hellier said he has voted to expand Lakeville’s police force to ensure the community is the best place to live and raise a family.
While on the council, Hellier said he has also championed consistent increase in support for the Fire Department through investing in equipment and advocating for boosting the retirement fund for the volunteer firefighters.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the Lakeville community for the last five years on City Council,” he said. “As mayor I will build on our past successes and continue Lakeville’s legacy of leadership.”
Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson, who announced last week that he would not be seeking a third term, has endorsed Hellier for mayor in 2022.
“I whole-heartedly endorse Council Member Luke Hellier as our next mayor of Lakeville,” he said. “Luke is serving in his second term on City Council, and has served the past few years as mayor pro tempore. He is fully aware of all aspects of mayoral duties including effectively chairing meetings, handling administrative matters, supporting the success of our city administrator and staff, speaking at public events, and most importantly being a leadership steward of the values and vision of Envision Lakeville.
“Luke has historical perspective of the city … as he grew up and graduated from Lakeville High School, moved away for college, and then has returned with his wife Josi and now three children. Luke is a servant leader, he is technologically savvy, and will carry forward the culture of civility and respect that we have developed the past ten years on our City Council.”
Luke Hellier attended Lake Marion Elementary School, Kenwood Trail Junior High School, and is a graduate of Lakeville High School. Hellier previously served on the Dakota County Planning Commission and School District 194 Long Term Facilities Planning Committee. He’s also an active volunteer with the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation.
Hellier works for a public relations firm in Minneapolis and lives near Crystal Lake with his wife, Josi, and children Betty, Annie, and Walter.
For more information visit www.votelukehellier.com.
