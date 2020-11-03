voting machines.jpg

Returns for the Lakeville City Council race for two seats show that Luke Hellier (incumbent) and newcomer John Bermel are the leaders with all precincts reporting as of 11:20 p.m. Current Council Member Brian "Baldy" Wheeler is in third, by 291 votes. 

Luke Hellier 25.19% 13151

John Bermel 17.18% 8969

Brian ''Baldy'' Wheeler 16.62% 8678

Richard Henderson 14.96% 7808

Mike Robole 9.15% 4777

Sham (Hesham Shaaban) 6.08% 3176

Gerald ''Jerry'' Yasgar 5.56% 2902

Robert Vandenbos 4.61% 2408

Write-in 330

In the race for three District 194 School Board seats, incumbents Terry Lind and Judy Keliher are in the top three along with newcomer David Anderson with 16 of 22 precincts reporting as of 10:51 p.m. 

Terry Lind 9,803 19.09%

David Anderson 9,669 18.83%

Judy Keliher 7,865 15.31%

Katie Ruberto 6,869 13.37%

Laura Sanders 6,226 12.12%

Laura A Carder 6,200 12.07%

Sarah Wellcome 4,464 8.69%

WRITE-IN 265 0.52%

