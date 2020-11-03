Returns for the Lakeville City Council race for two seats show that Luke Hellier (incumbent) and newcomer John Bermel are the leaders with all precincts reporting as of 11:20 p.m. Current Council Member Brian "Baldy" Wheeler is in third, by 291 votes.
Luke Hellier 25.19% 13151
John Bermel 17.18% 8969
Brian ''Baldy'' Wheeler 16.62% 8678
Richard Henderson 14.96% 7808
Mike Robole 9.15% 4777
Sham (Hesham Shaaban) 6.08% 3176
Gerald ''Jerry'' Yasgar 5.56% 2902
Robert Vandenbos 4.61% 2408
Write-in 330
In the race for three District 194 School Board seats, incumbents Terry Lind and Judy Keliher are in the top three along with newcomer David Anderson with 21 of 22 precincts reporting as of 12:18 a.m.
Terry Lind 11,960 19.20%
David Anderson 11,884 19.08%
Judy Keliher 9,323 14.97%
Katie Ruberto 8,213 13.19%
Laura Sanders 7,516 12.07%
Laura A Carder 7,513 12.06%
Sarah Wellcome 5,530 8.88%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 337 0.54%
