The Heartbeat Studios Performing Arts Center’s production of Disney’s “Moana Jr.” will be playing at Masonic Heritage Center Ives Theatre, Bloomington at noon June 25 and 26, 2022.
The musical adventure, designed for young performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film “Moana.” The Heartbeat Studios cast includes students age 3 to 18 led by Heartbeat’s dance, acting and choir teachers.
“This is a great opportunity for young students in the performing arts,” they said.
To get involved, contact Heartbeat at 952-432-7833, or visit www.heartbeat-studios.com for classes that are part of the cast. Heartbeat Studios is based in Apple Valley.
The play is a stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie, as she learns to harness the power that lies within.
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes songs by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
Ticket information will be available starting May 1, 2022, by calling 952-432-7833 or sending an email to kristinheartbeatpac@gmail.com or debhtbt@frontiernet.net.
Heartbeat’s presentation of Disney’s “Moana Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. Disney is a licensor only of its stage play and not Disney-owned production elements and is not a producer of Heartbeat’s show.
