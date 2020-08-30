Heartbeat Studios in Apple Valley is adding percussion and drum group and private lessons to its curriculum.
The lessons will be taught by award-winning drummer, educator and author, David Stanoch. Space is limited for the new classes.
“From beginning to advanced levels, David will interactively teach rhythmic ideas that illustrate how rhythm is all around us and how the ability to harness it creates harmony and balance in everything from our daily activities to our peace of mind and celebrations of our own creativity,” according to a news release.
Future small group drum lessons and private lesson schedule information will be available soon.
Heartbeat will feature free sample classes Saturday, Sept. 12, at Heartbeat Performing Arts Center, 7661 W. 145th St. Classes for children ages 8 to 12 are from 10-10:30 a.m. and classes for teens and adults are from 10:45-11:30 a.m.
“Heartbeat has hand-drums, djembes and other percussion instruments available or you can bring your own. Participants must wear face masks and all instruments will be sanitized prior to the classes,” the release said.
To reserve a spot in the free class, call Heartbeat at 952-432-7833 or email debhtbt@frontiernet.net.
