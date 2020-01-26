Area residents participated in snowmobiling, snowshoeing and s’mores 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, during Ritter Fest at Ritter Farm Park. Lakeville Sno-Trackers were on the trails giving snowmobile rides to families, and the huskies from Silent Run Adventures offered dog sledding. Ritter Farm Park offers 2.6 miles of snowmobile trails and 5.7 total miles of cross country ski trails. In addition to the trails, the Parks and Recreation Department also offers numerous educational and recreational opportunities such as a Preschool Snow Day program where preschool-aged children and their grownups explore the snow in fun and engaging ways and a Guided Family Snowshoe Hike.

