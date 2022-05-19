David Haveman, previous executive director of services at education consultants Creatively Focused, has been hired to be the next Lakeville Area School District executive director of student services, replacing Renae Ouillette, who will be retiring in August 2022 after 25 years in District 194.
The hire, which Superintendent Michael Baumann announced May 11, is pending School Board approval on May 24.
“David has an extensive background and leadership in special education and student services,” Baumann said. “It was clear through the selection process, he is exceptional at fostering relationships with staff and families to achieve the best outcomes for students, which is a critical component of this position.”
“I’m thrilled to be chosen for this role,” Haveman said. “I’m looking forward to working with staff, parents and community members to foster success for all students. I love to work with dedicated education professionals to meet student needs, support and mentor staff, and grow leaders in the field. With the exceptional staff I’ve been fortunate to work with in previous districts and organizations, we’ve made student-centered decisions and created programming to help kids progress and grow. I’m passionate about building a healthy team culture marked by adaptability, resilience and gratitude so we can attract and keep talented staff on the team.”
Haveman has over 20 years of experience in teaching and educational leadership roles within special education and student services.
Most recently, he worked as executive director of services at Creatively Focused, where he supported school districts from across the nation with their special education and student services programs.
Prior to this role, he worked as director of special services for Hastings Public Schools. He has also served in special education leadership roles at Indigo Education and at South Washington County Schools. He started his career as a special education teacher at Intermediate School District 917 and St. Paul Public Schools.
Haveman has a Bachelor’s of Arts degree and a Master’s of Arts degree from Western Michigan University. He has a K-12 principal licensure and a director of special education licensure from St. Mary’s University.
Havemen and his wife, Tammie, have four children ranging from 11-20 years old.
Pending contract approval, Haveman will begin his employment with Lakeville Area Schools on July 1.
