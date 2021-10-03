Lakeville Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Haunted Forest and is seeking groups of Scouts, sports teams and friends to volunteer for the Spook Stations on the Haunted Forest Trail. Spook stations, preferably consisting of at least three people, are a huge part of this community event. Groups of volunteers make up each Spook Station with props and costumes along the trail Saturday, Oct. 23.
Help is also needed for areas such as concessions, trail guides, set up and decorations and more. Each year hundreds of volunteers come out and make this community event a success.
“Sometimes I think the volunteers have even more fun than the participants,” said Kacie Robinson, program coordinator for Lakeville Parks and Recreation.
For more information, go to the Parks & Recreation webpage at www.lakevillemn.gov or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 952-985-4600 to request a volunteer packet.
