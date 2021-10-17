Young children enjoy hayrides and the trick-or-treat maze, older youths will be spooked in the Haunted Forest Trail
Lakeville Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Haunted Forest on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Steve Michaud Park. The Haunted Forest Festival is for youths of all ages. Younger children will enjoy the hayrides and trick-or-treat maze. Older youths will flock to the Haunted Forest Trail for a spook-tacular night. Tricia and the Toonies will perform three shows throughout the evening. Activities will begin as early as 5:30 p.m. and conclude around 8 p.m.
The Haunted Forest Trail is the main attraction at this Halloween event however there are numerous fun activities for youths of all ages.
Visitors can enter the Haunted Forest Trail if they dare. The forest is alive with ghouls, ghosts, zombies and creepy characters. The trail is recommended for third grade and older.
The little ones can trick-or-treat through the Land of Amazement 2.0 playground where volunteers will pass out goodies to those in costume. Visitors can also take part in the family-friendly hayrides, musical entertainment, and puppet show. As the sun goes down and the night turns chilly, people can warm up by the bonfire or grab a cup of hot chocolate at the concession stand.
During the event, the city will be collecting non-perishables for the food shelf. Lakeville Parks and Recreation strives to provide exceptional parks, trails and recreational opportunities for all ages. For more information contact Lakeville Parks & Recreation at 952-985-4600, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or visit LakevilleMN.gov.
