To the editor:
We have important decisions facing us as we enter this election season. For me, one of those decisions is imminently clear. After 21 years as the mayor of Apple Valley, Mary Hamann-Roland seeks the office of Dakota County commissioner, District 7. She has not only my vote, but my support as her campaign manager.
According to the Minnesota State Auditor, the city of Apple Valley is ranked No. 1 in terms of per capita growth expenditures. This reflects a vision of prosperity that Mayor Mary has led throughout her tenure. As citizens, we benefit tremendously from her leadership. We pay no special assessments for the reconstruction of our city streets. In addition, we are one of only 11 cities to obtain two triple AAA bond credit ratings out of Minnesota’s 853 cities. We have the highest city fire safety insurance rating in Minnesota. From a quality of life perspective, we have 51 parks and almost 80 miles of trails in the Apple Valley park system. And we are an official Beyond the Yellow Ribbon City, showing our support for veterans and their families.
Mary has a clear vision to carry her work on as county commissioner. That work is an extension of what she has accomplished in the city of Apple Valley, including championing parks, trails and open green spaces for our residents and visitors; prioritizing people-focused transportation, including safe pedestrian and bike trails; and focusing on public health awareness and education for healthy individuals, cities and the county. She will continue her business focus supporting more opportunities for existing businesses and business expansion for job growth. She will work to promote critical skills training for our future workforce, creating an exceptional business climate and strengthening our economy. She will continue her work in exploring economical broadband development through collaborations between the private and public sector.
Please join me in supporting the candidacy of Mary Hamann-Roland as she works to promote a world-class Dakota County.
Chris Ellickson
Apple Valley
