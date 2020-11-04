voting machines.jpg

As more ballots have been counted overnight in the County Commissioner District 7 race, Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland has passed Dakota County Board Member Chris Gerlach. She now has 57.22% of the vote with 17,787 ballots, while Gerlach has 42.27% or 13,138 votes. 

There were 159 write-ins. 

In the early morning hours, it was reported that incumbent County Board Member Chris Gerlach had the lead in an attempt to secure another four years on the board. As of about 2 a.m, Gerlach had 50.56% of the vote to Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland's  48.67%. The vote margin was 7,964-7,666.  

