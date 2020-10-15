To the editor:

As a Rotarian, I believe strongly in the four-way test which leads us to act based on truth, fairness, building goodwill and mutual benefit. For these reasons and many more, I have been a supporter of Mary Hamann-Roland as mayor of Apple Valley, and I now support her candidacy for Dakota County commissioner.

We need candidates who will act in the community interest without betraying their core beliefs. I have witnessed Mayor Mary during her tenure. She has established high standards for herself and that she consistently acts according to those standards. She has been dedicated to working with all parties to find solutions that are acceptable to most and always in the best interests of citizens. She has set the standard for making all citizens feel welcomed and included. She is the image of compassion and demonstrates that she cares deeply about our city and our citizens, regardless of race or party affiliation.

We need leaders who have a strong belief in education. Mayor Mary has been a champion of education, focusing on critical skill training for our future workforce. She recognizes the need to balance the protection of our environment, while supporting business needs. She has been instrumental in promoting business, which I personally experienced as I opened Enjoy restaurant. She has been fiscally responsible and has led our city to a AAA bond rating. We have benefitted from her dedication to building our quality of life. Mary has been responsible for the creation of many miles of bicycle trails and green spaces. She has also been very instrumental in promoting homes for senior citizens and creating a vision of “A Community for a Lifetime” promoting the importance of being a vital-aging community.

One might say that having Mayor Mary move to the role of Dakota County commissioner will be the county’s gain and the city of Apple Valley’s loss. I beg to differ. Her legacy will continue with the blueprint she has created for her successor. She has been a wonderful mayor and I am confident that she will be an equally wonderful county commissioner.

Francois Paradeise

Apple Valley

Load comments