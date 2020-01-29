The Halfway to Leprechaun Days Chili Cook-Off and Family Bingo will spice things up 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave.
Chili contestants could win up to $100 and an engraved Leprechaun Days cutting board plaque with prizes awarded in the categories of Mild, Spicy and People’s Choice.
Those who would like to enter a chili, should drop it off between 4:30 and 6 p.m. The cook-off will run from 6:30-8 p.m. with chili judging at 6:30 p.m.
All attendees will have the chance to sample the chili for a cost of $5 for adults and free for children. Beer will be available while it lasts.
Family Bingo will run 5-6:30 p.m. with guest caller longtime Rosemount High School teacher and Rosemount Leprechaun Days parade announcer Chuck Brooks. There will be a DJ playing music between bingo plays.
All proceeds go to the Rosemount Leprechaun Days general operating fund.
The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 65, Cub Foods, Alpha Group and Crown Rental.
For more information or to register for the contest, contact Steve Ball at balldome@me.com (chili) or John McCarthy (bingo).
More information about Leprechaun Days is at www.RosemountEvents.com.
