The Half-way to Leprechaun Days Bingo Bash will be Feb. 26 at the Rosemount Community Center Banquet Room.

The event will feature prizes, Tops pizza, $1 drawings, and cash bar.

People can pre-purchase bingo packets to secure a spot at rosemountevents.com/eventschedule or make a cash purchase at Celts, Tuesdays from 6:15-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1:15-2 p.m.

A bingo packet includes 10 games for $20.

People must be age 18 or older to participate in the bingo and drawings.

Among the prizes are Apple products, Yeti cooler, designer purses, and Milwaukee and DeWalt tools.

Rosemount Leprechaun Days is organizing the event in conjunction with Irish Football Boosters and Celt’s Pub.

Doors open 3:30 p.m. and bingo starts 4:30 p.m.

This is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Leprechaun Days Committee to run the 2022 festival.

