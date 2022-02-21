Half-way to Leprechaun Days Bingo Bash is Feb. 26 Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Half-way to Leprechaun Days Bingo Bash will be Feb. 26 at the Rosemount Community Center Banquet Room.The event will feature prizes, Tops pizza, $1 drawings, and cash bar.People can pre-purchase bingo packets to secure a spot at rosemountevents.com/eventschedule or make a cash purchase at Celts, Tuesdays from 6:15-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1:15-2 p.m.A bingo packet includes 10 games for $20.People must be age 18 or older to participate in the bingo and drawings.Among the prizes are Apple products, Yeti cooler, designer purses, and Milwaukee and DeWalt tools.Rosemount Leprechaun Days is organizing the event in conjunction with Irish Football Boosters and Celt’s Pub.Doors open 3:30 p.m. and bingo starts 4:30 p.m.This is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Leprechaun Days Committee to run the 2022 festival. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosemount Leprechaun Days Leprechaun Days 2022 Rosemount Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Gunshots fired outside Apple Valley Panino Brothers Jake Cordes announces candidacy for state senate Parents ask District 196 officials to make masks optional New political district maps shake up Minnesota politics Man driving wrong way crashes, killed while fleeing scene E-editions Dakota County Tribune Feb 18, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Feb 18, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Feb 18, 2022 0
