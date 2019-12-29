Connell Charles Hagen, 15, of Apple Valley, has earned the rank of Eagle, the highest advancement rank with the Boy Scouts of America. Hagen was recognized in an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony Dec. 7 at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church in Apple Valley. A member of Troop 292 in Apple Valley, Hagen is among approximately 6 percent of all Scouts who attain the Eagle rank, according to statistics published by the Boy Scouts of America.
Hagen has earned 44 merit badges and demonstrated leadership with a service project in his community to earn his Eagle. He partnered with Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley to build a flower bed around the new flag pole at the school. Hagen developed the project plan with the school principal and presented the plan for approval to both Troop 292 and local district committees. He managed the project end to end, from recruiting and supervising other Scouts to managing the budget to ensuring the project beneficiary was satisfied with the end product.
Hagen has served Troop 292 as webmaster, assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, and senior patrol leader. Hagen is also a member of the Order of the Arrow, an honor society for Scouts. He has also attended five summer week-long camping trips between Many Point and Tomahawk (Wisconsin) Scout camps.
Hagen is in 10th grade at Rosemount High School and is the son of Clare and Ray Hagen of Apple Valley.
Troop 292 of Apple Valley meets the first, second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church.
For more information visit www.troop292.com.
