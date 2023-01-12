Lakeville South ranked second in Class AA
Owatonna won its fourth consecutive Minnesota Gymnastics Judges Association Invitational on Jan. 7, while South Suburban Conference teams Farmington, Lakeville North and Rosemount placed eighth, ninth and 11th.
Owatonna’s team score of 142.55 points was three-tenths ahead of second-place Anoka. St. Michael-Albertville and East Ridge also cleared 140 points in the 16-team meet at Farmington High School. Farmington scored 136.15, Lakeville North had 136.00 and Rosemount finished at 134.35.
The victory at the MGJA Invitational moved Owatonna to second in the state Class AA team rankings, trailing New Prague. Lakeville South, which was first in last week’s rankings, came in at sixth this week after finishing second in Division 1 at the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association Invitational on Jan. 7 at Park Center High School.
Owatonna, Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington all will compete in the Section 1AA meet next month.
Jackie Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville scored 38.15 to win the all-around at the MGJA meet. Lakeville North’s Siri Sullivan placed 12th with 34.40 and Alexa Erzar of Rosemount was 14th with 34.10. Emma Hoffacker (16th, 34.05) and Julie Dawson (19th, 33.80) also placed in the top 20 for Lakeville North. Farmington’s top all-arounder was Emma Oden, who finished 21st at 33.60.
Oden placed fourth on vault with 9.4. Taylor McLean of Rosemount scored 8.95 on uneven bars to finish sixth. Macyn Hins of Farmington and Maren Laurent of Rosemount were 11th and 12th on balance beam, with each scoring 9.0. Hins added a fifth-place finish on floor exercise, scoring 9.4.
Bergeron finished first on vault, beam and floor in addition to her all-around title. She was third on bars.
The first MGJA invitational was in 1978. Burnsville won it the first three times it was held, and teams from the south metro are prominent on the list of former champions. Lakeville won 14 times from 1986 to 2006, and Lakeville South took first in 2008. Apple Valley and Rosemount also are former MGJA meet champions.
Tuesday’s SSC meets
• Ella Erickson, Alexa Drew and Autumn Schmidt swept the top three places in the all-around as sixth-ranked Lakeville South defeated No. 15 Farmington 141.925-135.75 in a South Suburban Conference meet Tuesday night.
Erickson was the all-around winner with 36.375 points, with Drew (36.15) and Schmidt (36.125) close behind. The only other gymnast to compete on varsity in all four events was Farmington’s Emma Oden, who scored 34.05.
Drew took first on vault with 9.5, Schmidt was the bars winner with 9.35, and Erickson won beam with 9.375 and floor with 9.55. Top individual event finisher for Farmington was Lauren Johnson, who was second on beam with 8.95.
• Prior Lake defeated Eagan 138.625-135.825 in a conference meet at Prior Lake High School. Eagan’s Jaeleigh Eklund (35.175), Joslyn Hansen (34.375) and Gwen Paolello (33.55) were second through fourth in the all-around, and Carys Sundberg finished sixth with 32.25.
Prior Lake’s Terin Block won the all-around (36.175) and three individual events. Eagan’s Paolello scored 9.0 to finish second on vault. Eklund was second on bars (8.725) and beam (9.05).
• Apple Valley/Eastview defeated Lakeville North 128.575-127.175 in a meet Tuesday at Eastview High School. Siri Sullivan of North scored 31.70 to take first all-around, followed by two Apple Valley/Eastview gymnasts – Olivia Hansen (31.55) and Ahjaya Buckner (30.775).
Individual event winners were Ella Rudashevsky of Apple Valley/Eastview (vault, 8.425), Lauren Heidemann of Apple Valley/Eastview (bars, 8.325), Leaya Vue of Lakeville North (beam, 8.85) and Buckner (floor, 8.55).
