Eagan police arrest man who was charged with felony assault
A 26-year-old Cottage Grove man was charged on Friday in Dakota County District Court with felony assault after allegedly firing a handgun at another motorist in Lakeville.
Joshua Taylor Keenan allegedly fired a one shot from a handgun that was located in his vehicle after Keenan was stopped by Eagan police a short time after the incident.
The victim said he passed Keenan’s vehicle once in the left lane of northbound I-35 when Kennan’s vehicle was behind a slow moving semi-truck.
The victim said Keenan then changed lanes and passed a line of cars in the median grass, including the victim’s car.
The victim said he passed Keenan’s vehicle again in the left lane when he saw Keenan allegedly point a handgun outside his window and toward the victim’s passenger window when he heard a loud shot.
The victim allegedly drove at a high rate of speed to get away, called 911 and exited the freeway to wait for law enforcement to arrive.
Law enforcement spotted Keenan’s vehicle on traffic cameras, and when Eagan police located Keenan’s vehicle he was ordered to exit the vehicle. He followed commands and told police there was a handgun near the passenger seat.
Officers found a 9mm semi-automatic gun with five live rounds in the six-round chamber, another loaded magazine, another fully loaded handgun in the glove box and a digital gun safe in the trunk.
Later, the victim was shown a photo line-up, and he identified Keenan as the person who shot at his vehicle.
Keenan was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or $14,000 in fines.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.