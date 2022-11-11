At Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College, we are keenly aware of the importance of young people voting. Establishing that practice early encourages a life-long habit of civic engagement.

Historically, college students have voted at one of the lowest rates of any group. In the 2016 elections, 52% voted compared to 61% for all Americans. The 2020 presidential election saw a jump to 66%, according to the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education at Tufts University.

