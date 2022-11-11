At Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College, we are keenly aware of the importance of young people voting. Establishing that practice early encourages a life-long habit of civic engagement.
Historically, college students have voted at one of the lowest rates of any group. In the 2016 elections, 52% voted compared to 61% for all Americans. The 2020 presidential election saw a jump to 66%, according to the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education at Tufts University.
At Inver Hills and DCTC, our faculty, staff, and students have worked together and with non-partisan community partners to encourage student voting. Our responsibility as public institutions, as articulated in Minnesota statute, is to “promote democratic values and enhance Minnesota’s quality of life by developing understanding and appreciation of a free and diverse society.”
Our outreach efforts have been successful with some of the country’s highest student voting rates in the 2020 election—70.2% at DCTC and 71.8% at Inver Hills. Both colleges earned Gold standing in the All-In Democracy Challenge, sponsored by Civic Nation. Inver Hills had the highest student rate of any community college.
These high rates of voting come from the ongoing work of a coalition of students and employees like Shannon Williams, our coordinator of community-based learning. At Inver Hills, the coalition partners with Lead MN staff and students to visit classrooms and integrate voter registration into campus events, like our Student Success Day. Student Voting Ambassadors also host voting-related events like Lets Taco about Voting, Biscuits and Ballots, and Rock the Vote and Root Beer Float — if it isn’t obvious, ambassadors know that food brings in college students.
At DCTC, our student leaders also promote voter registration and early voting. On Oct. 13, DCTC partnered with the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce to host a candidate debate for the 2nd U.S. Congressional District. Student leaders helped run the event and were interviewed by local news agencies. Events like this are invaluable learning opportunities, and they reinforce the importance of engaging in the political process. The candidates were terrific, going out of their way to thank students for their participation.
We see so many instances of political behavior today that equate political engagement with partisanship. That is not healthy for a sustained democracy. We need to uplift stories that show civic participation as an affirmation of our common commitment to a democratic society. The non-partisan efforts of students — many of whom don’t share common political views — working together to encourage voting should inspire us to get out and vote as well.
Michael Berndt is president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hill Community College. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.