The Rosemount Area Arts Council will perform a new play, “Free Air,” at the Steeple Center in Rosemount on Aug. 17-19 and 24-26. The play is based on a silent movie of the same name that was filmed, in part, in Rosemount in 1921. There was a strong connection between the production of the movie and a political movement called the Non-Partisan League.
The February 1, 1928, edition of the Dakota County Tribune provided this information.
“Quite a little excitement was created in Rosemount on Tuesday of this week when a Mr. Markham was prevented from giving the Non-Partisan speech which was scheduled to be given in Geraghty’s Hall. About a hundred farmers from various sections of the county had gathered in Rosemount to hear the lecture.
“Sheriff Jas. McAndrew and Deputies Collins and Brophy of Farmington informed Mr. Markham that he could not give his speech, either in the hall or on the street. A heated discussion followed between Sheriff McAndrew and the Non-Partisan speaker, in which the former informed the latter that if he protested he would be taken into custody. Mr. Markham then called off the meeting and left for the Twin Cities on the evening train.”
Jerry Mattson wrote about the Non-Partisan League movement in the Dakota County Historical Society’s publication “Over the Years,” published in November 2005.
“In 1920, two Hamline University students, Einar Berg, and William Kahlert, began planning an ambitious campaign. They embarked on a program to defeat the goals of the Farmers’ Nonpartisan League, a socialist movement commonly referred to at the time as ‘Townleyism.’ Arthur C. Townley, a North Dakota flax farmer born in Minnesota, organized the League. He began a grassroots campaign to organize a union of farmers modeled after organized labor.
“League-supported candidates swept the 1916 elections in North Dakota and the organization set its sights on Minnesota in the election of 1920.
“To help combat the Nonpartisan League’s efforts, Berg and Kahlert proposed a plan to blanket Minnesota with a series of lectures and motion pictures exposing the ‘evils’ of Townleyism. They needed to organize a movie company. They traveled across the country … lining up backers to finance their project. Twenty-one subscribers from several large industries pledged a total of $300,000 toward the effort.
“In March 1920, Outlook Photoplays was incorporated in New York. Even before Outlook Photoplays was incorporated, work began on writing and shooting the first of the movies. By February, the first of the short movies, ‘The Vicious Circle’ was completed .. preaching ‘greater production means cheaper goods’ and was meant for free distribution through the Y.M.C.A., schools, community film services, etc.
“With only eight months until the election, Berg and Kahlert knew they had to get organized quickly. While this work was going forward, 30 men were recruited to give a short lecture followed by a screening of one of the short movies.
“On April 1, 1920, under the auspices of the Minnesota Sound Government Association, these 30 speakers launched a campaign across the State of Minnesota. Each carried a copy of one of the five short films produced by Outlook Photoplays. Each day they gave a short speech, showed their film, and received press coverage in the towns where they appeared, pointing out the menace of Townley Socialism. By the time of the primary elections in June, more than 600 lectures had been given and more than 200,000 Minnesotans had seen one or more of the movies.
“In the elections that followed, the Townley candidates for Governor and Attorney General were defeated by slim margins. Eleven new men were added to the anti-Townley forces in the Legislature, defeating the Nonpartisan League’s hope for control of that body. After losing the elections in Minnesota, the Nonpartisan League never regained momentum and faded in popularity, although it remained in existence for a few years afterward.”
Berg and Kahlert and their company, Outlook Photoplays, went on to produce several full-length silent films. They obtained the rights to film a movie based on Minnesota author Sinclair Lewis’s novel, “Free Air.”
The movie follows the adventure of Claire Boltwood, a young socialite from Brooklyn, driving her father, Henry, from Minneapolis to Seattle. Unlike most silent movies being produced, they filmed most of the movie on location rather than in a studio.
In the novel, the two leave Minneapolis and travel through the rural Minnesota countryside on little more than dirt roads, and, after experiencing a flat tire, they stop at the next town, Schoenstrom, to obtain a new tire.
The film company explored the Twin Cities area looking for a town that represented Schoenstrom in the novel. They settled on Rosemount. Signs were changed on buildings and several townspeople played extras in the film. They stop at the Red Trail Garage where they meet Milt Daggett, the owner of the garage who immediately is taken with Claire and decides he will follow them to Seattle. Milt goes on to come to their rescue many times on their adventure.
No copy of the movie “Free Air” or script has been found. However, using 70 photos of the filming that were gifted to the Rosemount Area Historical Society by the daughter of producer Einar Berg, and newspaper articles written at the time and researched by Jerry Mattson of the historical society, and the Lewis novel, a play was written by myself, a RAAC and RAHS member. The play will be a melding of a silent movie feel with live acting on stage.
For additional information and to purchase tickets go to www.rosemountarts.com.
Information for this article was obtained from an article written by Jerry Mattson for the Dakota County Historical Society’s publication “Over the Years,” published in November 2005.
