This is one of the 70 photos that preserve the production of “Free Air,” which was the first silent movie made in Minnesota. Some of the filming took place in Rosemount in front of the “Red Tail Garage and Teal” dealership at the southeast corner of what is now 145th Street and Highway 3.  

 Photo submitted

 

The Rosemount Area Arts Council will perform a new play, “Free Air,” at the Steeple Center in Rosemount on Aug. 17-19 and 24-26. The play is based on a silent movie of the same name that was filmed, in part, in Rosemount in 1921. There was a strong connection between the production of the movie and a political movement called the Non-Partisan League.

