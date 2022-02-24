“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead
360 Communities started as a small group of social-minded individuals who turned belief into action. Their unifying desire to live out values for the good of others was contagious and engaged the broader community in contributing time and resources for over five decades. By building relationships with people outside our normal circles, listening to each other’s needs, and working together to deliver practical support and solutions, hundreds of thousands of lives have benefited from 360 Communities’ depth of services.
2022 marks 360 Communities’ 50th anniversary, and the significance of this milestone is less about the organization and more about you, a committed community that cares! We remain strong because the community supports our work and believes in the mission: 360 Communities delivers safety and stability that improves lives. Together, we help victims of domestic and sexual violence, kids struggling in school, and people working through poverty. Neighborhoods are stronger from the relationships and con-nections made between people providing help in the moment and hope for the future.
We are incredibly grateful for the many faith communities, schools, businesses, city and county governments, law enforcement agencies, Lions clubs, Rotary clubs, chambers of commerce, and other community partners who provide support. We appreciate the volunteers, donors, and people who utilize our services. In 2021, over 1,000 volunteers engaged in delivering effective programs, more than 4,000 donors provided resources, and at least 14,000 people received safety and stability. We accomplished this in partnership with the community from over 45 locations throughout Dakota County, including two Lewis House shelters for victims of domestic and sexual violence, advocates in 10 police departments, family support workers in 29 schools, coaches working with child care providers, and staff and volunteers in two resource centers and five food shelves.
Throughout 2022, 360 Communities will express gratitude, strengthen others, and highlight the caring support within our communities. We want 360 Communities’ 50th anniversary to be a celebration of our roots, which truly is the relationships formed between values-driven individuals who care for the broader community. This has been vital to our success in delivering safety and stability that improves lives.
How it began
In 1970, the Social Action Committee at Church of the Risen Savior used a blackboard to list area needs. They quickly realized that the impact as a committee of five would not be enough. So, they spoke with other churches to explore collaboration and resource sharing. Through these conversations, they met John Johnson, who came to the area to establish a non-traditional ministry. This “experiment” in developing social action began with Johnson as director of a collaborative project focused on shar-ing resources and meeting community needs.
Throughout 1971, 28 churches from Lakeville, Farmington, Burnsville, Rosemount, Eagan and Apple Valley engaged in this project with social action and volunteerism, calling themselves the Community Action Council. Early activities involved the compilation of a manual containing all human service resources available to people in Dakota County and creating an information and referral line to assist residents in connecting with these resources. This referral line was set up as 432-5663, which spells IF-ALONE on the telephone dial. If someone needed help or felt isolated, they dialed IF-ALONE to connect with a caring individual from their community who was ready to listen and provide support. Volunteers heard to needs from people seeking help and soon, a “group of thoughtful, committed citizens” created supportive programs.
In 1972, the Community Action Council incorporated under a formal 501c3 organizational structure focused on providing community service and education. In 2010, Community Action Council rebranded, choosing the name 360 Communities to represent the circle of giving and receiving experienced daily among volunteers, donors, and people seeking support and represent our holistic approach to delivering services.
Today, 360 Communities continues to innovate and evolve, but we never lost sight of the heart of our work: relationships. Although the way we relate to each other through technology is vastly different from 50 years ago, the human condition in many ways is the same. In our virtually-connected relationships, we can experience that feeling of being surrounded by everyone but feeling as if we are completely alone. A caring person providing encouragement and empowerment can be the difference in improving our situation. When that happens, both people benefit, and the community is strengthened. This was true from our very beginnings when people dialed IF-ALONE to make a connection with someone who authentically cared and gave them the time to listen, and it is still true today.
Thank you for believing and supporting our mission of delivering safety and stability that improves lives. 360 Communities’ impact over the past five decades is significant and directly reflects your support and our strong relationships with community partners. We love seeing people turn their values into action through 360 Communities. This puts our mission into motion and can “change the world” in Dakota County! Thank you.
Jeff Mortensen is president and CEO of 360 Communities, a Dakota County nonprofit that provides help in the moment and hope for the future. Visit 360Communities.org to discover more. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.