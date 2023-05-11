eg doctor book mugshot c.jpg

Dr. Peter J. Dorsen 

 Photo contributed by Scott Kassenoff

 

Plenty have seen me soaring in my camouflage ‘79 MG Midget. Yes, “Little Red” looks like it went through the Sinai Campaign. Why? I can’t afford to paint it. Who cares? How can a 78-year-old guy be a snob. I am not Jay Leno with his too-many-to-count outrageously expensive cars, trucks, and motorcycles. 

