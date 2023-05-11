Plenty have seen me soaring in my camouflage ‘79 MG Midget. Yes, “Little Red” looks like it went through the Sinai Campaign. Why? I can’t afford to paint it. Who cares? How can a 78-year-old guy be a snob. I am not Jay Leno with his too-many-to-count outrageously expensive cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
The MG Midget, “a fun and affordable package,” was a beloved and best-selling model off the British Leyland assembly line in Abingdon, England (73,899 cars between ’61 and ’79 and a version of the MKII Austin Healey Sprite). Never a Bond car or especially valuable, Brits loved her, and the Midget was a quick hit after crossing the pond in 1976. No lie, she can go from 0 to 60 in 12 seconds.
As I joyously drive hither and thither behind the wheel, I get more applause from walkers and joggers than a mezzo soprano in La Traviata and more thumbs ups than for a Vikings’ interception in a snowstorm.
I keep her at 50 mph on the interstate; after all, I am not Mario Andretti. I avoid distraction and practice wariness. A truck overflowing with corn towers 20 feet over me as it surges by. I feel like an ant in a rainstorm.
I maintain 100% focus because she is only slightly bigger than a Go Cart and requires the 360-degree vision of an owl. Maybe a roll bar: I’m too old to buy term life. No distracted looks. Ejecting from the passenger seat is a challenge for most seniors requiring the flexibility of an Indian swami. If I ask my guest, “Want another ride?” She answers, “Thanks no, maybe I’ll hit Valleyfair for the Tilt-a-Whirl or the bumper cars.”
Never a motorhead, who lusts to restore a vintage car – hmmm, head gasket, alternator? What I do know is that my Midget has the lowest of gravity and is the penultimate way to savor a balmy Minnesota dusk. There is only a short window of opportunity to savor riding my Midget before October when I must don my Mad Bomber hat and Everest parka, for a last ride.
“I want to buy the Midget,” I tell Lou, my car go-to buddy in Montgomery, Minnesota. A blight notice was on my side. After an interrogation more intense than one in Guantanamo and with hesitation, he says, “Yes.” I hopped in, twisted the key twice, and she purred like a kitten. But the windshield’s cracked, the dashboard’s growing orange foam, the seats are ripped. Good news – no rust. Bad news – no reverse. Still, I am very hooked. Until I lifted the transmission, I parked on an incline developing the skills of the last person jumping into a bobsled.
Electrified with happiness, I headed north to home but 20 miles north, the Midget sputtered to a stop. Ever the friend, enter Lou, who cannibalized a gas line, and it was, “On the road again.” Old, pony tail, Willy Nelson? But, this time, I reached Eagan.
The first year was one of uncertainty that I might never return from a destination – soon awarded frequent flier status with Hagerty towing. The neighbors chuckled respectfully as the Midget plopped on the garage apron.
Fed up with the reverse push mambo, Lou and I pulled the engine to replace the tranny. I watched a several hundred-pound engine dangle from a chain like a wind chime in his garage. It’s harder pulling an engine than putting it back. You need the hands of a neurosurgeon and the strength of a pipe layer to pull or place nuts. But it ran.
Gardening helped me save money to buy a new windshield. Tom Rodwell, the delightful owner of C&E upholstery in Eagan, who restores expensive cars and boats, unselfishly found time to restore the upholstery and sew up a tattered top. I explored my go-to Quality Coaches dank basement on 38th and Nicollet for a retro radio — installing one requires the skill of an MIT graduate.
Nada, my partner, can drive a stick – a lost art, and off we go to enjoy a night ride on twisty Galaxie Avenue by Lebanon Hills Regional Park. Now, I don’t worry the Midget will not get me home or require a tow. Bravissimo!
If you see a Midget by the side of the road with its hood open and an owner deep into the engine, he’s average. But, if you see an owner driving his Midget, she’s a genius. So, if you see a guy with a balding head with a ponytail peeping out from the open half of the tonneau cover, the old guy behind the wheel of a little unorthodox red and gray Midget, it’s me savoring another beautiful summer.
Oh, if any of you know of a treatment center for MG Midget addiction leave the number with the editors.
Peter J. Dorsen, M.D., is author of “Men Over 60: Don’t Quit Now!” and “Dr. D’s Handbook for Men Over 40: A Guide to Health, Fitness, Living, in the Prime of Life.” Dorsen lives in Eagan with his partner, Nada, and his standard poodle puppy, Willow.
