Rosemount’s tax capacity projected to grow by 5.1%
Continued residential and commercial growth in Rosemount is keeping property tax increases in check for 2022.
Rosemount’s overall tax capacity value is estimated to be 5.1% higher in 2022 than it was in 2021. It is being fed by the market value of $93 million in new construction over the past year. Scores of new homes and several businesses are being built throughout the city but concentrated on the city’s east side around Dakota County Technical College.
The City Council has been reviewing these and other numbers over the past several months prior to it approving a 4.48% increase the property tax levy in December. The increase is projected to raise the city portion of property taxes on a median value home of $324,500 by $46.
The median property value in 2021 was $312,000, which paid $1,119 for the city portion of taxes, which is projected to rise to $1,165 in 2022 for the median value home.
Rosemount has the fourth highest value per median-valued home in Dakota County.
The City Council approved a $601,507 increase in the levy to $14.02 million in 2022, along with a 5.64% increase the general fund budget ($824,500). The increases are mostly the result of already approved contract increases for salary and benefits. The 2022 budget projects to add only one full-time employee (FTE) – a deputy city clerk/management analyst at a cost of about $50,000.
The Police Department budget is the city’s largest, since it contains the largest number of FTEs. Salaries and benefits in the police budget are expected to increase from $3.9 million in 2021 to $4.43 million in 2022.
Rosemount hasn’t seen a major increase in FTEs during its years of rapid growth. It currently has 94 FTEs, which is 13 more than the staff size 13 years ago.
The contracts for all four labor bargaining units expire at the end of 2022, and staff has begun negotiations with those groups.
City Administrator Logan Martin said in a memo to the City Council that staff successfully worked with its health insurance broker to achieve a 5% reduction in health insurance from the initial renewal offer and a 14% reduction in dental insurance. The final increase for health insurance is 4%, Martin said.
The City Council met with staff in numerous work sessions over the course of the summer and fall to develop and pare the budget, and Martin said they are confident that a sound budget that respects taxpayer funds has been crafted.
He said staff members reduced $151,685 from the levy since August at the council’s direction.
While reducing the size of the budget over the past few months has helped temper tax increases, so have residential and commercial growth.
The rapid growth and increased property valuation have led to a reduction of the city’s tax rate for the past six years from 43% in 2016 to 36.5% in 2022.
Staff continues to project at least 250 housing units built in 2022. That projection, along with the knowledge of forthcoming housing developments, gave staff comfort to suggest a steady increase in permit revenues for 2022, Martin said.
The 2022 budget and levy reflect modest adjustments to account for the growth that the community has experienced in recent years and anticipates continuing to see into the future, Martin said.
Rosemount likely has one of the lowest municipal levy increases in the county in 2022, while still maintaining the city’s service levels and long-range equipment and facility improvement schedules, he said.
To view the budget presentation from December, visit https://tinyurl.com/242vzp3v. Budget documents are online at tinyurl.com/4nydd63y.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
