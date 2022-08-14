The Interdenominational Coalition of South Suburban Churches, comprised of 16 churches “south of the river,” will present a five-week Growing Through Loss series. People can join one or all sessions on Tuesday evenings, Sept. 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4 and 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington. Suggested donation per session is $4. Those with questions about the sessions should call Barb Korman, 651-452-8261, or e-mail growingthoughloss@gmail.com.
The following is a list of the dates and the speakers.
Sept. 13 – “Quit Beating Yourself Up Taking Care of Yourself While Grieving” by Jenny Johnson, a professional counselor specializing in grief threads of Hope Counseling, Eagan
Sept. 20 – “Turning Loss to Legacy, The Journey to Find Joy Again” by Mitch Carmody, a writer, artist, grief educator and nationally recognized motivational speaker
Sept. 27 – “Navigating Personal Grief in an Atmosphere of Loss” by Jenny Schroedel, Optage Hospice chaplain
Oct. 4 – “Grieving Through Special Occasions” by Paul Johnson, retired educator and grief specialist
Oct. 11 – “Evening of Remembrance” by Rev. Nicholas Froehle, pastor, Church of St. Michael, Farmington
The next series will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave. E.,
Inver Grove Heights, on Tuesdays ― April 11, 18 and 25 and May 2 and 9, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.