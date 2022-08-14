The Interdenominational Coalition of South Suburban Churches, comprised of 16 churches “south of the river,” will present a five-week Growing Through Loss series. People can join one or all sessions on Tuesday evenings, Sept. 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4 and 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington. Suggested donation per session is $4. Those with questions about the sessions should call Barb Korman, 651-452-8261, or e-mail growingthoughloss@gmail.com.

The following is a list of the dates and the speakers.

Tags

Load comments