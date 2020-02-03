The Interdenominational Coalition of South Suburban Churches, comprised of 15 churches south of the river, will present a five-week series entitled Growing Through Loss. People can attend one or all sessions Thursday evenings, March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 1, from 6:30-9 at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road N.W., Prior Lake. Suggested donation per session is $3. Contact Barb Korman, 651-452-8261, or e-mail growingthoughloss@gmail.com with questions.
The following is a list of the dates and the speakers.
March 5 – “Overview of Grief” by the Rev. Dr. Verlyn Hemmen, pastor of Care and Small Groups at Peace Church, Eagan
March 12 – “Navigating Grief with Humor” by Melissa Baartman Mork, department chair of psychology at University of Northwestern, St. Paul
March 19 – “Grief vs. Depression: They’re Different” by Kay King, older adults program coordinator and community educator at the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Minnesota
March 26 – “The Wisdom of a Broken Heart” by Bussho Lahn, certified spiritual director at the Aslan Institute, Eagan
April 2 – “Evening of Remembrance” by the Rev. Karen Treat, pastor of Care Ministries and McKenna Crossing, Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, Prior Lake
The next series will be held at Church of St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, on Monday evenings, Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5 and 12.
