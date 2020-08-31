The Growing Through Loss Fall Series has been canceled in light of current restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said their priority is for the safety and well-being of those who attend, of volunteers and of members of the host church.

They said they are hopeful that the situation will have stabilized by next spring so that they can hold the series on the following dates:

Thursday evenings ― April 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6, 2021 at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road N.W., Prior Lake.

The group’s website has additional resources at www.growingthroughlosstcsouth.com.

Tags

Load comments