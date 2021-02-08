Summit Orthopedics is expanding its south metro footprint, as it is in the planning and development stages to open a clinic in Lakeville.
The undeveloped site off I-35 and Kenwood Trail was chosen by Summit’s leadership team with help from Excelsior Advisory, a local real estate consulting firm.
“Developed to meet the orthopedic needs of the growing south metro community,” says Dr. Robert Anderson, orthopedic hand surgeon and president of Summit Orthopedics, “our new Lakeville location will deliver convenient care that is personal by design. No matter what your goals are for a healthier, more active lifestyle, we are here to support you.”
The 25,000-square-foot building will offer patients advanced subspecialty orthopedic, sports, and spine care, as well as walk-in orthopedic urgent care through the OrthoQUICK clinic, open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be home to a procedure suite for therapeutic joint injections, regenerative medicine, imaging services (MRI/X-ray), and physical and hand therapy.
Plans for this new health care facility are yet to be finalized, but a few key members have been chosen for the project team. Summit Orthopedics is the sole tenant, Pope Architects is heading architectural design, and MSP Commercial has signed on as developer, owner, and property manager. Along with Excelsior Advisory, these companies have a successful history with Summit Orthopedics. Recent projects include Landmark Surgery Center in Woodbury in 2019 and the nearly 70,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and clinic in Eagan in 2017.
Base building construction is scheduled to start in just a few months, mid to late spring 2021. Summit Orthopedics is expecting to treat its first patients in the new Lakeville clinic in January 2022.
Summit Orthopedics is privately owned and managed, with 50 trained orthopedic specialists teamed with 125 supporting providers such as physician assistants, therapists, and certified athletic trainers. Summit employs over 800 people at 25 locations throughout Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.