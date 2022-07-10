The Josiah Edson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which includes some Dakota County residents, has donated 80 fidget blankets to veterans and patients struggling with Alzheimer’s or other disabilities.
Fidget blankets are made for people who suffer from Alzheimer’s. In many cases, these patients have “fidgety hands” meaning their restlessness or anxiety is expressed by small movements with their hands. Signs of dementia can include pulling or rubbing at clothes or bedding, rubbing hands together, twisting fingers, and generally keeping hands in motion.
One way to help people with Alzheimer’s is through sensory therapy with fidget toys or blankets. The blankets created by the Josiah Edson chapter are designed with simple touch-based activities to help keep hands busy in safe, soothing ways. A lap-size blanket may include zippers, ribbons, ball fringe, buttons, lace, Velcro, pockets, and other items that patients can safely fiddle with.
Sewers include area residents Ellen Blume, Jackie Hunt, Jane Larson, Sharon Babcock, Sue Rew, Vicki Kline, and students of Jean Nelson’s in Indiana. The women donated the materials they used in designing and sewing these special creations. The fidget blankets are given to care facilities in our home areas with the majority going to the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
“This is our second year of making and donating fidget blankets to our veterans and patients with Alzheimer’s,” says Josiah Edson Chapter Regent Lori Clausen. “The Fidget Squad went all out this year and created a chapter record of 80 blankets. We are honored to make these donations in the hopes they will have a positive impact for our veterans.”
The Fidget Blanket Team intends to continue their work in 2023.
DAR is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. DAR has over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world.
More about DAR membership is at chapter websites or the Josiah Edson Chapter NSDAR Facebook page or contact the Chapter Regent, Lori Clausen at landlclausen@gmail.com.
