Bison scheduled to arrive in 2022
Dakota County officially broke ground to start construction on a fence that will one day contain about 15 bison in Spring Lake Park Reserve.
The bison will be reintroduced to about 160 acres of prairie in the park just east of the border with Rosemount in October 2022.
Dakota County will be the first county in Minnesota to manage a herd of bison for natural resources management.
Several area members of the Minnesota Legislature, along with members of the Dakota County Board, Dakota tribal officials community leaders and lawmakers attended the July 30 ceremony.
“We collectively are taking responsibility to restore something many of our ancestors destroyed,” said state Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul. “We are a part of this natural world. As part of this world, we have responsibility to take care of it. By bringing back a keystone species, a large herbivore, the bison, their piece has been missing for many years. All of these things are interlocked. Everything is interconnected from the state bee, to the national mammal. Sometimes it takes a long time to wake up. Today we’re part of that mosaic, part of that effort to restore things that have been destroyed.”
Dakota County Parks and Resources Manager Tom Lewanski said the bison had a “profound impact on the prairie.”
“They are true keystone members of the community,” Lewanski said.
He expects the bison will help increase the diversity of plants in the area because they eat mostly grasses allowing flowering plants to thrive. Their waste provides nutrients for the soil. Their fur is used by grassland birds for nests.
Their wallowing, which is when bison roll around on the ground to keep cool, helps expose soil, which allows seeds to germinate.
Dakota County Board Member Mike Slavik noted that roughly 80 percent of the land in Dakota County was once covered in prairie and oak savanna where bison roam.
“We’re proud that as a county we restored hundreds of acres in our Dakota County parks,” Slavik said. “Now we’re returning bison to the prairie. Not only will this be an effective way to manage the important natural resource, but it will be an exciting draw for visitors to this park.”
Shelley Buck, president of the Prairie Island Community Tribal Council, said “my people the Dakota lived on this land once with the tatonka, or buffalo, for centuries. We have a special relationship with these beautiful animals.
“For us this area along this majestic river has significant meaning. My Dakota ancestors called this home. They hunted, gathered medication, raised their families and many were buried on these lands. It’s a sacred place for Dakota people.”
She said returning lands to their natural state is one of their top priorities.
She said the Prairie Island tribe has had its own buffalo herd since 1992, which has grown to 200.
“It is our belief, if we take care of the buffalo, they will take care of the people,” Buck said.
According to a Dakota County news release, the project was made possible with a Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund grant of $560,000. The funding was recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources and approved by state lawmakers. It will be used to build fencing around large paddocks where the bison will be located and other improvements to ensure the safety of bison, park visitors and county staff.
The county is partnering with the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd, led by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Zoo, to establish a herd of 500 animals with no detectable cattle genes.
For more information on the project, visit www.dakotacounty.us/parks and search for “bison.”
Andy Rogers can be reached at andy.rogers@ecm-inc.com.
