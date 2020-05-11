DFL incumbents District 57 Sen. Greg Clausen, District 57A Rep. Robert Bierman and District 57B Rep. John Huot have won endorsements from the recently held Senate District 57 DFL convention, and will each be running for reelection this November.
Clausen, a retired Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District principal, first won election to the Minnesota Senate representing Senate District 57 in 2012; he was reelected in 2016.
Bierman is a small business owner and was elected in 2018 to the House District 57A seat, representing western and southern Apple Valley and northeastern Lakeville.
Huot, a Realtor and former EMT, was elected in 2018 to represent House District 57B, which encompasses Rosemount, Coates, and northeast Apple Valley.
The Senate District 57 convention was held via an online balloting system this spring, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The online balloting took place between April 25 and May 4 and was run by the state DFL party.
The General Election will be held on Nov. 3. Voters may also vote early by mail using Minnesota’s absentee ballot process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.