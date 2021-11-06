Greg Brown joined Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union on Oct. 25, as branch leader overseeing teams in Lakeville and Eagan.
“We are incredibly excited to have Greg join the Affinity Plus team,” said Wendy Peterson, director of branch services. “Greg is passionate about both helping people and building a strong community presence. We’re looking forward to increasing our presence in both the Eagan and Lakeville locations. He brings a strong leadership presence and a commitment to both the member and employee experiences at these locations. We know he will put our members first.”
Brown is from Dubuque, Iowa, and moved to Minnesota in 1991. He has years of experience leading, both in the financial industry at Wells Fargo for 13 years, as well as 17 years spent as a manager at Applebee’s. He also has experience as a financial advisor at Merchants Bank. Brown says he has a passion for both leadership, employee development, and is eager to make an impact on the community.
“I am so excited to be part of the Affinity Plus family, and I want to emphasize that working here has that family-feeling,” said Brown. “I am eager to meet people, connect with members and the community, and build life-long connections. It’s the connections you make that really make people want to come to work each day, and I am excited to build upon that.”
Brown said he loves spending time with his two sons and his wife, Melissa, enjoys biking and volunteering in his community.
The Lakeville branch is at 17555 Kenwood Trail and the Eagan location is at 1642 Diffley Road. To learn more about Affinity Plus, visit the website affinityplus.org.
