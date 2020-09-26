Greg Brown has joined Merchants Investment Services as a financial advisor, according to Lawrence Stovern, Merchants Bank Twin Cities regional president.
“We’re excited to have someone with Greg’s skillset to serve clients in the Twin Cities area looking for guidance in college and retirement planning or creating an effective investment strategy for the future,” said Stovern.
Brown specializes in helping clients with 401(k) rollovers, college planning, tax savings investments and income strategies during retirement as well as small business employee retirement plans. He has more than 10 years of experience in the financial industry with Wells Fargo and was most recently a registered personal banker assisting customers with brokerage and investment needs.
“I have spent the last 13 years serving the greater metro area by creating living plans for financial success, one customer at a time. My passion lies with strengthening people’s financial situations and helping them realize their dreams,” said Brown.
An Iowa native, Brown attended Clarke College in Dubuque and studied business administration at Minneapolis Community College. He is an active member of his local church and enjoys mountain and distance cycling, camping, traveling and fishing with his two sons. Brown resides in Lakeville with his wife Melissa, and his two sons Henry, 12, and Will, 9.
He will be officed out of the Merchants Bank location at 15055 Chippendale Ave. W. in Rosemount, but meet with clients at any of the other four Twin Cities Merchants Bank locations in Apple Valley, Cottage Grove, Hastings or Lakeville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.