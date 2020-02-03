Green Ribbon Initiatives has recognized Build-a-Bike Project, a partnership among Thomson Reuters, the Eagan Police Department (and other police departments statewide), and Erik’s Bike Shop.
For seven years Thomson Reuters of Eagan has led the efforts to provide 100 new bikes to deserving children each year. In the early years the Eagan YMCA served as a distribution point and Big Brothers was involved.
The partnership has now evolved to include area law enforcement in terms of volunteer participation and increased support through the Minnesota Police Chiefs Association.
The impact of this Build-a-Bike partnership is both personal and significant, according to Jill Ondrey, crime prevention director at the Eagan Police Department.
The program allows for positive interaction between children, parents and the Police Department where previous experiences may not have always been positive.
Through the leadership efforts of Thomson Reuters along with significant financial contributions and volunteer time for bicycle assembly, the seven-year partnership has produced 700 bikes for distribution.
Two or more police officers from each participating department volunteer for assembly sessions taking place on the Thomson Reuters campus.
Erik’s Bike Shop provides technical assistants to insure safe and proper assembly. Steve Parsons of Erik’s Bike Shop said he is very supportive of the partnership, how it aligns with its mission of getting kids on bikes, and the impact the program has on its employees.
Tim Radaich of Thomson Reuters notes the importance of the program providing evidence of broader support of law enforcement departments.
Recently 100 bike helmets were donated, by new partner, the American Academy of Neurology.
Green Ribbon Initiatives desires to see community engagement awards that increase the sense of community in Eagan; increase the ability to improve the community; increase the utilization of volunteers, especially the aging in place; and increase awareness of community engagement.
Green Ribbon is led by Jim Borgschatz (president), Gene VanOverbeke, Tom Hedges, Brenda Johnson, Mark Streed, Don Hoeft, Dianne Miller, and Jamie Hopkins.
More information about Green Ribbon Initiatives Awards, nomination forms, application forms and ways to help can all be found at www.greenribbon.info.
Green Ribbon Initiatives continues to solicit community partnerships to recognize as well as friends who are interested in being financial partners and in providing other support.
